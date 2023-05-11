DeKalb Avenue rehab makes progress
After years of complaints, DeKalb Avenue's much-anticipated improvements are underway.
Driving the news: The city has officially closed the hated reversible "suicide lane," installed temporary left turn lanes at the request of residents, and left turn lane lights — though they aren't switched on yet.
What they're saying: "It's happening. It's really happening," said Atlanta Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness in a statement.
- "After months of work to combat chronic flooding, improve watershed infrastructure and relocate utility lines, we are on track to begin the full resurfacing of DeKalb Avenue," he said.
The big picture: The $5.4 million project includes sidewalk improvements, road resurfacing, replacement of the reversible lane with left turn lanes, traffic signal coordination and some bike lanes. Officials are also adding 40 LED lights in the Krog Street tunnel.
Catch up quick: In April, Caviness said, the city filled nearly 70 potholes on the road and installed the temporary left turn lanes.
What's next: Atlanta will "soon" share "additional details" with residents about the timeline of a complete resurfacing, new bike lanes and activation of the new left turn signals.
- The city requests "patience as the work will require some nighttime disruption."
- "The proof is in the asphalt, but residents up and down DeKalb Avenue will have that proof soon," Caviness said.
