New restaurants open weekly in metro Atlanta, making it difficult and bank account-breaking to try them all. Yet even with endless options, when we want a mellow meal any time of the day we keep coming back to Petit Chou.

Driving the news: We shouldn't just recognize what's new and novel. From time to time we will show love for a special restaurant, person or place in metro Atlanta that deserves a shout-out.

Details: Opened in 2017, the quaint neighborhood bistro on the southern edge of Cabbagetown is easy to miss amid the mixed-use mania unfolding along Memorial Drive.

Don't miss it, however. The restaurant taps fresh ingredients to deliver French dishes mixed with Southern charm.

For breakfast, you can enjoy a French toast crème brulée. For lunch, there's an SLT, with smoked Atlantic salmon, pickled red onion, dill-caper schmear and arugula mixed in lemon vinaigrette.

Zoom out: The owners pulled off a miracle by creating a space with outdoor bench table seating and an indoor wraparound bar that managed to feel simultaneously roomy and cozy. And be sure to check out the garden.

Of note: "Petit Chou" is a French term of affection that translates to "Little Cabbage."

What's new: Petit Chou is once again serving dinner, and the spring menu includes duck breast with a tangerine sauce, a vegan Moroccan stuffed eggplant and grouper à la meunière.

Stop by: Petit Chou is located at 662 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Hours are 9am-3pm daily. Open for dinner 5pm-10pm Thurs. through Sat.

The bottom line: If you're new to the city or have yet to stop by, consider this a kind-hearted nudge. Petit Chou, we praise you.