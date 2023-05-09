Downtown Atlanta sees half the cell phone activity as pre-COVID

Data: University of Toronto; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Downtown activity is roughly half of pre-pandemic rates in Atlanta, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

That's according to anonymized mobile device connectivity data analyzed by researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities.

Why it matters: Downtowns, including Atlanta's, became ghost towns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought to "flatten the curve" by staying at home as much as possible.

Even as the pandemic ebbs, the era of remote and hybrid work it ushered in means fewer people visiting restaurants, bars and shops.

That has big implications for downtown economies, which have historically relied on commuting workers who spend money before, during and after their daily 9 to 5s.

Zoom out: Downtown activity has returned to — or even exceeded — pre-pandemic rates in a handful of U.S. cities, but most are still struggling to attract the foot traffic they once did.

Zoom in: Gauging return-to-work trends in Atlanta remains difficult. Placer.ai's analysis of foot traffic in office buildings shows Atlanta workers have settled into a mix of working from home and going into the office.

By the numbers: Salt Lake City (139%); Bakersfield, California (118%) and Fresno, California (115%) have among the country's highest post-pandemic downtown recovery rates as of December 2022–February 2023.

San Francisco (32%), St. Louis (38%) and Portland, Oregon (40%) have among the lowest.

In the weeds: San Francisco's sluggish recovery is due at least in part to its heavy concentration of tech workers who decamped elsewhere amid the pandemic and a shortage of affordable housing.

It's a similar story in New York City, though to a less extreme extent — the Big Apple is at 75% of pre-pandemic downtown activity, per the latest data.

How it works: The researchers essentially treated smartphones and other mobile devices as a proxy for their owners — if a device pings a nearby cell tower, it's a good bet that's where the device's owner is.

Of note: For this analysis, "downtown" is defined as the dense area framed by Emory Midtown, the Downtown Connector, I-20 and the Georgia World Congress Center.

Yes, but: Businesses and political leaders are increasingly trying to curtail remote and hybrid work, which could boost downtown recovery levels.

Reality check: Downtown activity is just one indicator of a city's economic health.

The lure of better, springtime weather, meanwhile, might convince more people to head back into the city — to enjoy dinner and drinks al fresco, for instance.

What's next: Central Atlanta Progress is commissioning a study exploring how to convert old office buildings into residential units to make better use of dead space.