Atlanta police are investigating a deadly active shooter situation inside Northside Midtown on West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta.

The latest: At least five people were shot, and one of those victims has died, police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee said in a statement. Four victims have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Atlanta police are searching for the suspect, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who remains at large. Police shared these photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information on the their whereabouts to call 911.

It is believed the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Police tweeted at 12:42pm asking everyone to avoid the area of 1110 West Peachtree Street NW, between 12 and 13th streets and asked anyone nearby to shelter in place.

Police lifted the shelter in place advisory just before 3pm, but are continuing to urge everyone to avoid the area.

Of note: Detectives are also investigating whether a carjacking at 14th and Williams Street "not long after the shooting" is related to the mass shooting, Chafee said. The vehicle has since been recovered in Cobb County.

In a press conference, Grady Health System’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen said Wednesday afternoon that four adult victims had been brought to the downtown hospital.

Three are in critical condition and receiving treatment and one remained in the emergency department.

Map: Axios Visuals

Ahmed Ali, a doctor at Northside Midtown, told WSB-TV on the scene that he heard from security in the building that gunshots had been fired on the 11th floor and an elevator coming down then had a pool of blood inside. Ali then evacuated his staff safely.

Atlanta Public Schools announced that until the suspect is detained, some schools in the Midtown and Washington clusters will not be dismissed.

The Atlanta Police Department will continue to provide updates via its website and on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.