What you need to know before heading to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Atlanta

Hey Swifties! We know y'all are descending onto Atlanta to see ya girl Taylor Swift perform this weekend at Mercedes Benz Stadium, so we thought we would put together this quick guide on how best to enjoy the show.

Plan travel beforehand: In a nutshell, you need to arrive early and plan for heavy traffic. All parking lots around the stadium are already sold out, so unless you have pre-paid parking, your best bet is to take MARTA. (Good luck trying to snag an Uber home!)