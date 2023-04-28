53 mins ago - Things to Do
What you need to know before heading to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Atlanta
Hey Swifties! We know y'all are descending onto Atlanta to see ya girl Taylor Swift perform this weekend at Mercedes Benz Stadium, so we thought we would put together this quick guide on how best to enjoy the show.
- Plan travel beforehand: In a nutshell, you need to arrive early and plan for heavy traffic. All parking lots around the stadium are already sold out, so unless you have pre-paid parking, your best bet is to take MARTA. (Good luck trying to snag an Uber home!)
- Consider ordering your merch online: There will be 26 indoor merch locations on five levels of the stadium, but you can find most of it online. If you're dead set on snagging that elusive blue crewneck, you can shop for merch outside the stadium starting at noon — but you'll probably have to get there way earlier than that.
- Wear comfortable shoes (and clothes): According to our Axios Austin colleague Nicole Cobler, Swift started her first show in Arlington, Texas, around 8pm and performed for three hours. You'll most likely be on your feet the entire time. Invest in some Dr. Scholls inserts.
- What not to bring: You're strongly advised not to bring a bag with you, but if you must, it has to be clear and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12", per Mercedes Benz Stadium's policy.
- All the details: You can find everything else you need to know on the stadium's website.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.