How to shop on Independent Bookstore Day in Atlanta

Illustration of a sun with rays made from an open book

Tomorrow, bookshops across metro Atlanta are celebrating Independent Bookstore Day.

Why it matters: Like record stores, bookshops are beloved parts of our neighborhoods where people can find escape, information and community. Sometimes there are cats.

  • And bookstores, like cats, deserve attention, too.

Where to celebrate: Shops including Atlanta Vintage Books, Charis Books and More, Bookmiser and others are celebrating with events and giveaways.

  • Many will have exclusive IBD merchandise like shirts, special releases for adults and kids and other items. Find a shop near you.

Zoom in: Decatur's Little Shop of Stories will host Daniel Nayeri, author of "Everything Sad is Untrue" and the new "The Many Assassinations of Samir, the Seller of Dreams" and hold a Little Shop Golden Ticket raffle.

Of note: More than 20 stores across Georgia are participating in a "bookshop hop" that ends April 30.

