How to shop on Independent Bookstore Day in Atlanta
Tomorrow, bookshops across metro Atlanta are celebrating Independent Bookstore Day.
Why it matters: Like record stores, bookshops are beloved parts of our neighborhoods where people can find escape, information and community. Sometimes there are cats.
- And bookstores, like cats, deserve attention, too.
Where to celebrate: Shops including Atlanta Vintage Books, Charis Books and More, Bookmiser and others are celebrating with events and giveaways.
- Many will have exclusive IBD merchandise like shirts, special releases for adults and kids and other items. Find a shop near you.
Zoom in: Decatur's Little Shop of Stories will host Daniel Nayeri, author of "Everything Sad is Untrue" and the new "The Many Assassinations of Samir, the Seller of Dreams" and hold a Little Shop Golden Ticket raffle.
Of note: More than 20 stores across Georgia are participating in a "bookshop hop" that ends April 30.
- Visit as many as possible, make a purchase, and send in your receipts to be eligible for prizes.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.