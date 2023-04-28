How to shop on Independent Bookstore Day in Atlanta

Tomorrow, bookshops across metro Atlanta are celebrating Independent Bookstore Day.

Why it matters: Like record stores, bookshops are beloved parts of our neighborhoods where people can find escape, information and community. Sometimes there are cats.

And bookstores, like cats, deserve attention, too.

Where to celebrate: Shops including Atlanta Vintage Books, Charis Books and More, Bookmiser and others are celebrating with events and giveaways.

Many will have exclusive IBD merchandise like shirts, special releases for adults and kids and other items. Find a shop near you.

Zoom in: Decatur's Little Shop of Stories will host Daniel Nayeri, author of "Everything Sad is Untrue" and the new "The Many Assassinations of Samir, the Seller of Dreams" and hold a Little Shop Golden Ticket raffle.

Of note: More than 20 stores across Georgia are participating in a "bookshop hop" that ends April 30.