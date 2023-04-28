Atlanta is one of the best cities in America for energy-efficient buildings
Metro Atlanta ranks third in the nation for the number of Energy Star-certified buildings dotting the landscape, trailing only L.A. and D.C.
Why it matters: Commercial and residential buildings account for more than 30% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the EPA and the White House's National Building Performance Standard Coalition.
- Atlantans are settling into a hybrid work schedule, now that most pandemic restrictions have been lifted. That means a lot more lights turning on, toilets getting flushed and A/C units running.
By the numbers: The EPA, which sets the Energy Star criteria, says metro Atlanta's green buildings cover 93.7 million square feet — roughly 35 Empire State Buildings — and save an estimated $67 million a year in energy costs.
- And they keep more than 258,000 metric tons of greenhouse gasses out of the atmosphere.
Of note: Many of the buildings are clustered in major business districts like Downtown, Midtown and Buckhead in Atlanta as well as Cumberland and North Fulton outside I-285.
Reality check: Energy-efficient buildings are just one part of an overall strategy to reduce climate emissions.
- Transportation — which includes cars, trucks, air travel and railroads — accounts for 27% of the United States' greenhouse gas emissions, according to the EPA.
