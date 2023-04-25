A billion-dollar company building a mammoth data center along the Beltline wants a $45 million tax break. Good government and urbanism advocates, community leaders and public officials are working to stop that from happening.

What's happening: Today, the Development Authority of Fulton County will consider whether QTS should get a 10-year reprieve on property taxes for its $1.3 billion server complex on West Marietta Street.

Why it matters: Critics argue that approving the deal — the largest on DAFC's agenda in recent memory, according to Julian Bene, a government finance activist — would mean less tax revenue over time in exchange for little public benefit.

It will only create 15 to 20 permanent jobs, QTS says. Though it's close to the Beltline, the gargantuan data center — it's roughly the length of three football fields — won't be a major tourist or retail draw.

Details: The company, purchased by financial giant Blackstone in 2021 for roughly $10 billion, is working on the first phase of its 1.5 million-square-foot development in the fast-growing (and nebulously bordered) swath of the city dubbed by some as the Upper Westside.

QTS says it's contributed nearly $30 million in community improvements, including allowing an easement for the Beltline to build the paved path between the property and the Westside Paper mixed-use development.

Yes, but: Arthur Toal, the president of the Howell Station Neighborhood Association, says QTS told the community during pre-construction talks that the company had no plans at the time to request tax incentives.

What they're saying: The Beltline is funded partly by growth in nearby property taxes. In a memo to DAFC obtained by Axios, Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs said the organization opposed the tax break, saying "in this instance [it] would limit ABI’s future ability to deliver on key programmatic goals such as trails, parks, and affordable housing."

A QTS spokesperson did not respond to specific questions from Axios. In a statement, they said the center would "unlock the potential of the community and establish the FinTech capital of the world" and "have a powerful and positive impact on the surrounding area."

Of note: Atlanta elected officials have strongly criticized DAFC for giving incentives to developers to build in red-hot areas like the Beltline and Midtown and without requiring affordable units, undercutting the city's goals to improve social equity.