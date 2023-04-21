Atlanta prepares for Record Store Day

Peruse records this weekend with your vinyl-loving friends. Photo: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Saturday, vinyl shops in Atlanta and around the world will celebrate Record Store Day with special releases ranging from reissues, remasters and deep cuts from some of your favorite musicians and bands.

Details: Stores open early. Lines to get first dibs start even earlier. Be sure to check a store's website or social media for exact hours.

Here's a sampling of local record stores' plans:

Not your part of town? Metro Atlanta has plenty of options.

Why it matters: Streaming services can't compare to the joy of getting lost in record stores, finding hidden gems, and opening it up at home for a long listen, Chad Radford, a longtime Atlanta music journalist and author of the recently released "Atlanta Record Stores: An Oral History," told Axios.

Plus, vinyl just sounds better. (It does.)

Of note: Radford has a soft spot for Wuxtry in Decatur because the staff is knowledgeable, and passionate about music and independent record shops, and is ready and able to give you their strong opinions on music.

But really, it's cool. "They know if you're even cool enough to walk in the door, then you're cool with them. They're happy to have you."

