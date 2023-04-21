Atlanta prepares for Record Store Day
On Saturday, vinyl shops in Atlanta and around the world will celebrate Record Store Day with special releases ranging from reissues, remasters and deep cuts from some of your favorite musicians and bands.
Details: Stores open early. Lines to get first dibs start even earlier. Be sure to check a store's website or social media for exact hours.
Here's a sampling of local record stores' plans:
- Criminal Records: The Little Five Points shop has planned a packed day and expects to have most Record Store Day special releases available. The first 150 people in line will walk away with a free R. Land print.
- Fantasyland Records: Buckhead's go-to vinyl shop is giving away freebies and selling special releases from the Pixies, The 1975, and many more.
- Wax n' Facts: The L5P mainstay located just around the corner from Criminal is teasing some offerings. It opens its doors at 10am.
- Sweet Melissa Records: The shop on the Marietta Square will stock albums from Charlie Parker, The Addicts and what appears to be the coveted Taylor Swift RSD release.
Not your part of town? Metro Atlanta has plenty of options.
Why it matters: Streaming services can't compare to the joy of getting lost in record stores, finding hidden gems, and opening it up at home for a long listen, Chad Radford, a longtime Atlanta music journalist and author of the recently released "Atlanta Record Stores: An Oral History," told Axios.
- Plus, vinyl just sounds better. (It does.)
Of note: Radford has a soft spot for Wuxtry in Decatur because the staff is knowledgeable, and passionate about music and independent record shops, and is ready and able to give you their strong opinions on music.
- But really, it's cool. "They know if you're even cool enough to walk in the door, then you're cool with them. They're happy to have you."
Check out whether your favorite musician has a special release planned for RSD
