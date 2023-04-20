DeKalb school board hires Horton as superintendent

Dr. Devon Horton has been hired as superintendent for the DeKalb County School District. Photo: DeKalb County schools

​​DeKalb County will soon have a new superintendent to take charge of the 92,000-student school district.

Driving the news: Board of Education members Wednesday voted 6-1 to hire Dr. Devon Horton to serve as the system’s third leader since 2020 — and the eighth since 2010.

Horton, superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois, was named the sole finalist on April 4 by the school board. He is expected to start the DeKalb job in July.

Board member Dr. Joyce Morley was the lone vote in opposition.

Between the lines: Horton was hired despite opposition by some residents who felt he doesn't have the experience to lead Georgia’s third-largest school district and because of a pending lawsuit over his anti-racist initiatives, as previously reported by Decaturish.

Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods on Friday also wrote to board members, asking them to keep interim superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley.

Catch up quick: DeKalb board members last April voted to fire former superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris, who was hired in 2020. Tinsley was named the interim and has been serving in that capacity for roughly a year.

The board on Monday voted to extend Tinsley’s contract through June 30.

What they’re saying: Morley, who attended the meeting virtually, said the board was hiring a person who is "not only not qualified to be in the position,” but comes from a district that has no high schools and around 7,000 students.

"We always think that the grass is greener on the other side … and what we found out is that when we look for that green grass, it's artificial turf," she said. "It's not even real."

The other side: Board member Vickie Turner said "the decision that we are making is in the best interest of our children."

Board members Anna Hill and Allyson Gevertz both thanked Dr. Tinsley for her service as interim superintendent.

Gevertz also said the community is calling on the board to "bring stability to the district."

"We need to help Dr. Horton be successful by clearing the way for him and by giving him the resources, the bandwidth, [and] the support to do what he's going to do," she said.

What's next: DeKalb schools spokesperson Donald Porter told Axios that the board will now negotiate the terms of Horton's contract.