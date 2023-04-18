Young Slime Life trial still searches for a jury

Rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, appears in Fulton County court. Photo: Steve Schaefer/Courtesy of the AJC

There's no end in sight for the trial of rapper Young Thug and other members prosecutors say are part of the Young Slime Life gang.

What's happening: Jury selection is now in its fourth month without a single juror seated. It could wrap up this summer.

The actual YSL trial could run nine months, putting the high-profile RICO case on track to be the longest in Fulton County's history.

Catch up quick: In May 2022, a Fulton grand jury indicted Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and 27 other people on charges of racketeering and other crimes.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis has opted to prosecute 14 defendants at the same time. Eight have accepted plea deals and six others will be tried separately, the AJC reported when the trial began.

The case has already seen allegations of defendants distributing prescription medication in the courtroom, fighting during defendant transport and a viral leaked interrogation video.

By the numbers: Judge Ural Glanville's case is nearing courtroom drama status.

1,200: The estimated number of jurors that have been already questioned, according to the AJC.

The estimated number of jurors that have been already questioned, according to the AJC. 5: Hours one prospective juror spent in custody after filming proceedings on her phone.

Hours one prospective juror spent in custody after filming proceedings on her phone. $15,000: The salary for court-appointed defense attorneys, regardless of the length of the trial. Three have requested a raise, WSB reports.

