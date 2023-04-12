An exhibit of new previously unseen works by Lonnie Holley, the Atlanta-based self-taught (and multi-talented) artist whose work has been displayed from the High to the White House, is entering its final few weeks.

What's happening: On Display until April 29 at the new UTA Artist Space in Midtown, "The Eyes Were Always On Us" showcases richly colored paintings using spray paint, oil sticks, gesso (a primer used on rough surfaces) and acrylic on canvas, paper and quilt.

What they're saying: The work "[shines] with a resolute sense of hope, and seem their own testaments to the artist’s creation of light from darkness," Felicia Feaster of the AJC reported.

What's next: Wednesday night, Holley sits down at the gallery with Atlanta journalist Josie Duffy Rice for a limited-seating conversation. RSVP to check whether seats are available.

Holley features in Duffy Rice's new "Unreformed" podcast about an Alabama reform school that devolved into a "modern-day slave plantation."

📍 The venue is located at 1401 Peachtree St. — the same building that houses global talent agency UTA, which represents Holley's music. It's open 10am-5pm, Tues. through Fri., and 11am-4pm Sat.