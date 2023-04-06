Teresa Finney owns At Heart Panadería, a micro-bakery producing some of metro Atlanta's most beautiful and creative cakes and pan dulce including conchas and churros. Also: recipes.

Here's the second-generation Mexican American's ideal day in Atlanta.

Morning: She and her fiancé will likely lounge about while drinking a couple of cups of Firelight Coffee, a local, small-batch specialty coffee. Then they'll head to the Grant Park Farmers Market for breakfast, flowers, produce and "whatever else looks good that morning."

"Since this is my ideal day, my fiancé and I probably have an appointment after the market at Only You Tattoo. I'd probably be getting the small California (my home state) wildflower bouquet tattoo on my forearm that I've been wanting for a few years."

Noon: They'll walk to Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House for fish and chips, Oysters Rockefeller, crab cakes and a cocktail. Then comes Little Tart for ham and cheese croissants and "too many other pastries for just two people."

"We like to indulge when visiting Little Tart because we have one life and we are going to eat delicious, expertly-made pastries about it," she says.

Night: Finney and her fiancé live OTP, so dinner's back at home. She'll likely cook pasta with the fresh produce, cheese and Osono Bread they purchased at the market.

Yes, but: For a dream dinner: Iberian Pig in Decatur. Her favorite cocktail is the Pink Panther (tequila, Mezcal, Aperol, grapefruit and Espelette).

They'd end the day by walking around downtown Decatur and having one last cocktail at The S.O.S. Tiki Bar.