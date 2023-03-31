Science Gallery Atlanta opens new JUSTICE exhibit
A new exhibit from Emory University researchers and Atlanta creatives explores how the systems framing our world affect our neighborhoods, economy and even our concepts of ourselves.
What's happening: On Saturday, Science Gallery Atlanta opens the doors to JUSTICE, its latest seasonal exhibition in Pullman Rail Yards of works bridging the arts and sciences.
Details: JUSTICE features works about transportation access, food justice and how government decisions can build or destroy entire neighborhoods.
- Those visual commentaries include a detailed photo-and-archival documents history lesson on Lightning, a community razed to build the Georgia Dome, and an actual MARTA bus covered in a vivid mural.
What they're saying: "For a lot of our energy, we're talking about injustice… and we're trying to find ways to repair the trauma," interim director Floyd Hall told Axios.
- "Hopefully we're giving people the space to imagine, well, what does justice actually look like" and imagine the world they want to see.
Of note: Atlanta is the only U.S. member in the Science Gallery International network of universities located in cities with strong higher education and arts communities.
What's next: The exhibit runs until Sept. 30 and will feature other programming over the months. Reserve tickets or visit Pullman Rail Yards.
