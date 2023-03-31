A new exhibit from Emory University researchers and Atlanta creatives explores how the systems framing our world affect our neighborhoods, economy and even our concepts of ourselves.

What's happening: On Saturday, Science Gallery Atlanta opens the doors to JUSTICE, its latest seasonal exhibition in Pullman Rail Yards of works bridging the arts and sciences.

Details: JUSTICE features works about transportation access, food justice and how government decisions can build or destroy entire neighborhoods.

Those visual commentaries include a detailed photo-and-archival documents history lesson on Lightning, a community razed to build the Georgia Dome, and an actual MARTA bus covered in a vivid mural.

What they're saying: "For a lot of our energy, we're talking about injustice… and we're trying to find ways to repair the trauma," interim director Floyd Hall told Axios.

"Hopefully we're giving people the space to imagine, well, what does justice actually look like" and imagine the world they want to see.

Of note: Atlanta is the only U.S. member in the Science Gallery International network of universities located in cities with strong higher education and arts communities.

What's next: The exhibit runs until Sept. 30 and will feature other programming over the months. Reserve tickets or visit Pullman Rail Yards.