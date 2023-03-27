49 mins ago - Things to Do

Metro Atlanta's parks face off in epic tournament

Thomas Wheatley
Bracket: Axios Visuals
Bracket: Axios Visuals

Metro Atlanta has stellar parks both big and small. But which is the best?

What's happening: We have cranked up the Axios BracketTron 2000 to decide the winner, Sweet 16 style.

Details: A great park doesn't have to be hundreds of acres or packed with amenities. Sometimes there's a shaded and quiet area that can work just fine.

Of note: Piedmont Park and the Beltline (essentially a linear park) are wonderful greenspaces and worthy of all the accolades they've received.

  • However, they receive plenty of love and don't appear in this tournament. We stand by this decision.

What's next: Go vote! Then tune in tomorrow to see who moves on to the Elite Eight.

Cast your vote here

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more