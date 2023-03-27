Bracket: Axios Visuals

Metro Atlanta has stellar parks both big and small. But which is the best?

What's happening: We have cranked up the Axios BracketTron 2000 to decide the winner, Sweet 16 style.

Details: A great park doesn't have to be hundreds of acres or packed with amenities. Sometimes there's a shaded and quiet area that can work just fine.

Of note: Piedmont Park and the Beltline (essentially a linear park) are wonderful greenspaces and worthy of all the accolades they've received.

However, they receive plenty of love and don't appear in this tournament. We stand by this decision.

What's next: Go vote! Then tune in tomorrow to see who moves on to the Elite Eight.

Cast your vote here