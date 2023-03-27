49 mins ago - Things to Do
Metro Atlanta's parks face off in epic tournament
Metro Atlanta has stellar parks both big and small. But which is the best?
What's happening: We have cranked up the Axios BracketTron 2000 to decide the winner, Sweet 16 style.
Details: A great park doesn't have to be hundreds of acres or packed with amenities. Sometimes there's a shaded and quiet area that can work just fine.
Of note: Piedmont Park and the Beltline (essentially a linear park) are wonderful greenspaces and worthy of all the accolades they've received.
- However, they receive plenty of love and don't appear in this tournament. We stand by this decision.
What's next: Go vote! Then tune in tomorrow to see who moves on to the Elite Eight.
