Georgia Republicans send anti-trans minor health care to Kemp's desk

Georgia Senate Republicans on Tuesday gave final approval to a ban on gender affirming health care for transgender minors.

The bill is now in the hands of GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp has not commented on this bill but last year pushed legislation to ban trans high schoolers from playing on sports teams that match their gender identities.

Driving the news: The bill prohibits doctors for administering hormone therapy or any transition-related surgery to Georgia minors — one of more than 100 bills targeting LGBTQ health care nationally identified by the ACLU.

What we're watching: The Justice Department challenged a similar bill passed last year in Alabama and a federal judge granted an injunction to halt part of its implementation. State Sen. Sally Harrell (D-Atlanta), who has a transgender child, warned colleagues the bill would be unconstitutional.

Amanda Kay Seals, a University of Georgia law professor of sexual orientation and gender law told Axios she expected Georgia's law to be "vulnerable to many of the same challenges" as its Alabama counterpart.

What they're saying: State Sen. Carden Summers (R-Cordele), the bill's sponsor, told colleagues on Tuesday: "We're doing the right thing by protecting the children."

State Sen. Ben Watson (R-Savannah), a doctor, testified in support, calling the bill "a good balance." He said, "it's the right thing to do."

The other side: State Sen. Kim Jackson (D-Stone Mountain) argued the House version of the bill opens medical professionals up to criminal liability and lawsuits for prescribing any such treatment.

Jackson called it "grossly disgusting" and accused her colleagues of "using children as pawns...under the guise of compassion."

Threat level: Major medical organizations including the American Medical Association have declared gender-affirming health care "medically necessary" and confirmed that it has "positive health effects" for children and adolescents, too.

"Individuals with gender dysphoria who have undergone no gender confirmation treatment are twice as likely to experience moderate to severe depression," the AMA has found.

Between the lines: The bill has been vocally opposed by transgender rights activists during its progression through the state Capitol. One trans Georgia college student, Leonardo Hinnant, testified lawmakers would have "blood on their hands" from the suicides of transgender minors because of the bill.

A group of more than 500 medical professionals signed a letter in opposition, saying they were "appalled" by "such disregard for standards of medical care."

The bill's sponsor, Summers told Axios in a prior interview he doesn't think suicides will increase among transgender minors as a result.