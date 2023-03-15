Atlanta Falcons make key signings early in NFL's free agency period

Desmond Ridder #4 of the Atlanta Falcons hands the ball off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8 in Atlanta. Credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons entered this offseason with two things they haven't had in what feels like forever: hope and money.

State of play: After two consecutive 7-10 seasons, the Falcons had $62 million available to improve the team on both sides of the ball.

Money from bloated contracts given to Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are also finally off the books.

Why it matters: Arthur Blank and Falcons fans want a Super Bowl. They have had to penny-pinch for the past two offseasons — having just enough money to field a team but not enough to sign difference-makers on offense and defense.

Yes, but: The checkbook is open now, though general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith are sure to be smart about the players they bring into the organization.

What happened: On day one of the NFL's free agency period the Falcons made some solid moves:

Signed offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom to a five-year extension and added a backup quarterback in Taylor Heinecke.

Signed safety Jessie Bates from the Cincinnati Bengals to provide much-needed help in the secondary.

Kept punter Bradley Pinion and fullback Keith Smith for Atlanta's run-heavy offense.

Beefed up the front seven on defense by adding tackle David Onyemata and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

What's next: The deals can't become official until Wednesday when the new NFL league year starts.