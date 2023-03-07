The brothers play games — kids dance, freeze in place and try not to giggle when Tulsa the T. Rex comes near — and tricks (including beer pong). Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

Dinosaurs — very realistic looking ones — still walk among us. You can even then rent them for your next birthday, bar mitzvah or bachelorette party.

What's happening: Mike and Justin Brabson of Atlanta-based Prehistoric Nation are on a mission to bring history back to life by crawling inside complex dinosaur costumes and blowing people's minds.

Catch up quick: In 2021, the brothers quit their day jobs as insurance adjusters and partnered with a friend to buy super-realistic foam-and-fabric costumes and start a live-action dinosaur company.

They discovered the idea while researching potential animal costumes to use for an earlier business idea: a mobile karaoke business that delivered a stage and lights to children's birthday parties.

State of play: Like an asteroid trailing across the sky, crashing into Earth, and triggering a mass extinction event, the impact has been immense.

Prehistoric Nation has performed at children's hospitals, turkey giveaways with Shaq, farmers markets, schools and more.

Spring is the beginning of their busy season, and every weekend from now until May is booked. Three weddings are on the books for the upcoming months.

Details: The brothers have amassed a seven-dino army including a Velociraptor named Bleu (no relation to the Velociraptor named "Blue" in "Jurassic World," definitely not), a Triceratops named Trixie and a 20-foot-long, long-necked Apatosaurus.

Justin often operates the dinosaur while Mike plays the role of dinosaur ranger. It's an interactive experience more than a science presentation. "We try to have our dinosaurs have a little more emotion and humanize them," Mike told Axios.

In the weeds: The dinosaurs use video cameras hidden in the dinosaur's nose to see, not traditional eye holes, and the costume a cooling fan and hand controls to move the arms.

Zoom out: When Prehistoric Nation is not booked (or in the winter "off-season") the brothers drive around town to film content for their social media or test the dinosaur's capabilities.

"We go bowling a lot with Bleu," Mike told Axios. "We basically drive around to different places and see if a dinosaur can walk around."

Intrigue: The costumes are made-to-fit by a Chinese company called Only Dinosaurs and can take four months to arrive.

What's next: Prehistoric Nation will perform 3 shows every weekend at Yule Forest's Tulip Festival in Stockbridge. The event runs from March 18 to April 2.

The big picture: The brothers would like to create their own venue with shows, dinosaur-themed escape rooms, and leverage social media content for more charity work.