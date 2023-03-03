Georgia Senate bucks Buckhead cityhood push

The Georgia Senate gave a bipartisan thumbs down to legislation that would pave the way for Buckhead cityhood.

Why it matters: The 33-23 vote against the legislation Thursday halts a steamroller that sucks up oxygen and energy in the legislature, and could create an existential crisis for Atlanta should it become reality.

Catch up quick: For the second year in a row, a small but vocal segment of Buckhead residents pushed to de-annex from Atlanta, arguing that City Hall failed to provide public safety, pick up trash and fill potholes.

A coalition of business and civic leaders, Buckhead residents and elected officials mobilized against the effort.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive counsel questioned the constitutionality of the pro-Buckhead legislation, casting doubt on its chances moving forward.

Details: For nearly two hours Thursday, Republican senators — none of whom live in or represent Buckhead — argued that city leaders ignored Buckhead residents, who deserved the opportunity to vote on cityhood.

“I truly believe we have reached the point where we are today because city leaders and election officials felt they could ignore the concerns of their taxpayers without being watched,” said Sen. Randy Robertson (R-Cataula).

The other side: Opponents, including two Republican Senate leaders, warned of lawsuits over bonds, confusion over school enrollment and weakened economic development if the legislation advanced and Buckhead seceded.

Buckhead cityhood would "rip the heart out of Atlanta," said Sen. Frank Ginn (R-Danielsville), who chaired the upper chamber's committee that first heard the legislation.

"There are times when we are called to hold the line on some popular impulses that just won’t work out," Sen. Josh McLaurin (D-Sandy Springs) said from the well. "At some junctures we just have to hold the line.”

What they're saying: "To my fellow Atlantans: Whether you support or oppose deannexation, I will continue working with you to improve our services, to invest in our communities and ensure a safe city for all," Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement after the vote.

"Atlanta is a group project, and we will work every day of the week with you, on your behalf, and hearing your voices."

Intrigue: Republicans opposed to the effort noted that the area where Buckhead cityhood is proposed voted in favor of Stacey Abrams.

"You do know that Buckhead’s a Democratic city?” said Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell.

What’s next: Bills are rarely ever really dead in the General Assembly. Considering the vote margins in the Senate, however, any effort to revive the legislation would be an uphill battle.