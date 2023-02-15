1 hour ago - Business

How many Atlanta flights were on time in 2022?

Alex Fitzpatrick
Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

More than four out of every five U.S. domestic flights departed on time in November 2022, per the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.

Driving the news: Hartsfield-Jackson's on-time flight share outpaced the national average for almost all of last year, except around early July — when Delta and other airlines struggled to match capacity to post-pandemic travel demand.

Zoom in: Still, Delta touted a two-time ranking as the "most on-time North American airline" in 2022 by Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

  • Of Delta’s more than 1 million flights in 2022, Cirium found nearly 84% were on-time.

Of note: Delta yesterday released about half a billion dollars in profit-sharing to its employees — the largest payout since the start of the pandemic.

The big picture: Airlines broadly performed admirably throughout the fall of 2022, with on-time departure rates at or above 80% between September and November.

Zoom out: Across the 28 cities with Axios Local newsrooms, the Washington, D.C. area's Dulles International Airport had the best on-time performance in November 2022, at 88%. Denver had the lowest, at 76%.

Share this story.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more