1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Atlanta vs. Nashville: Pizza edition

Emma Hurt
Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios
Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

We did it, friends.

Driving the news: Atlanta defeated Charlotte Tuesday in the incredibly high-profile Axios Local pizza bracket.

Next up: Nashville. And we need you to vote again.

What's happening: We, too, did not know Nashville even had pizza.

Anyways, here's the deal. Nashville is trying to play the "underdog" card.

  • Tuesday, Axios Nashville called itself a "Cinderella pizza story for the ages."

🙄 Seriously? We can't let them get away with this.

The bottom line: Stay in your Bachelorette party lane, Nashville. You're good at tractor party buses. We like your chicken. We like your music.

  • But we have no use for your pizza, good night.

🚨 Keep up our winning streak and vote by 3pm Wednesday!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more