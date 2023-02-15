1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Atlanta vs. Nashville: Pizza edition
We did it, friends.
Driving the news: Atlanta defeated Charlotte Tuesday in the incredibly high-profile Axios Local pizza bracket.
Next up: Nashville. And we need you to vote again.
What's happening: We, too, did not know Nashville even had pizza.
Anyways, here's the deal. Nashville is trying to play the "underdog" card.
- Tuesday, Axios Nashville called itself a "Cinderella pizza story for the ages."
🙄 Seriously? We can't let them get away with this.
The bottom line: Stay in your Bachelorette party lane, Nashville. You're good at tractor party buses. We like your chicken. We like your music.
- But we have no use for your pizza, good night.
🚨 Keep up our winning streak and vote by 3pm Wednesday!
