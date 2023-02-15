Atlanta vs. Nashville: Pizza edition

Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

We did it, friends.

Driving the news: Atlanta defeated Charlotte Tuesday in the incredibly high-profile Axios Local pizza bracket.

Next up: Nashville. And we need you to vote again.

What's happening: We, too, did not know Nashville even had pizza.

Anyways, here's the deal. Nashville is trying to play the "underdog" card.

Tuesday, Axios Nashville called itself a "Cinderella pizza story for the ages."

🙄 Seriously? We can't let them get away with this.

The bottom line: Stay in your Bachelorette party lane, Nashville. You're good at tractor party buses. We like your chicken. We like your music.

But we have no use for your pizza, good night.

🚨 Keep up our winning streak and vote by 3pm Wednesday!