Some things to do to observe Black History Month this weekend in the Atlanta area:

Outdoor Activity Center: The West Atlanta Watershed Alliance continues its Black History Month series at southwest Atlanta's hidden gem of a nature preserve with guided forest hikes focused on Harriet Tubman.

Of note: Tricia Hersey, the founder of The Nap Ministry, will speak at two events on Saturday.

Steal Away Home: The "home-based museum" in West End showcases Black memorabilia that curator Mary Ella Willis has collected over nearly four decades, "from slave doors and shackles to KKK paraphernalia to Obama's election and presidency."

Black Art in America Gallery and Gardens: Board member and resident docent Romal Tune leads a curated tour of work from up-and-coming and prominent Black artists at the East Point gallery.

Hapeville Celebrates Black History: The second and final installment of the city's celebration features an art exhibition and performance by celebrated local cellist OkCello.

Children's Museum of Atlanta: Throughout the month, the downtown attraction highlights the work of Black artists, scientists and innovators like astronomer Walter McAfee and artist Alma Thomas.