Celebrate love with these Valentine's Day events
Set aside time with your significant other (or your BFF) and show them your love at these Valentine's Day Events.
💃 Get a 40-minute private dance lesson and 30 minutes of private social dancing for $100 at Get Up and Dance Studio through Feb. 26. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot.
- The studio will also host a multi-genre social on Feb. 18.
🍾 Show your love through food, STK Atlanta will offer a special menu from Feb. 10-14. You can enjoy caviar-topped oysters and Champagne for $69.
🌹 The Atlanta Botanical Garden proves its one of the most romantic spots in the city with its Valentines in the Gardens event.
🕯 Keep the flame alive with a candle-making class with Atlanta-based Bear & Honey in Little Five Points.
