Get married by the Atlanta Mayor on Valentine's Day

A few dozen couples are getting married on Valentine’s Day in Piedmont Park…together.

And Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is officiating.

Driving the news: A new "wedding experience company" called "Marry We" has organized a Valentine's Day group wedding, which its owner Crystal Love hopes will be the first of many in Atlanta and nationally.

What's happening: Couples can pay $1,000 to participate in the ceremony with four guests, get their marriage license signed by the mayor and have dinner, dancing and cake planned for them.

Love (an Atlanta native who went to the same high school as Dickens) says it's designed to fall in between a courthouse elopement and a big wedding.

"There's nothing wrong with that big, over-the-top wedding. It's just not for everybody," Love told Axios in an interview. "We're just giving people an opportunity to consider another alternative."

Zoom in: "All you need to bring is yourself fully dressed and bring your rings. We’ll take care of everything else," Love said. She has gotten Fulton County Probate Court to open specially for couples for a few hours on the weekend before getting their licenses.

"Yes this is something of an elopement, but we want them to have wedding cake! We want them to have dinner. We want them to have dancing. We want them to have a beautiful portrait under an arch. We're going all out for them."

Between the lines: Mayor Dickens told Axios this is his first time officiating a wedding. "I'm very excited. And it's on Valentine's Day too!" he said.

Of note: Fulton Probate Court told Love that Valentine’s Day is a popular day for courthouse elopements.

What we're watching: Love says they’re capping it at 40 couples to keep the event "intimate," but they still have space for more to sign up here.