Terminus Modern Ballet begins anew

Thomas Wheatley
A ballet dancer in red performs outside on a green lawn while a person watches

Photo: Courtesy of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre is bringing ballets based on Johnny Cash, a children's classic and creative genius in its upcoming spring and summer seasons.

What's happening: In March, the acclaimed modern ballet troupe heads to Piedmont Park to perform free ballets set to the music of Cash's later career — in cowboy boots, no less — and "Peter and the Wolf."

Yes, and: In May, Terminus will dance to Ana Maria Lucaciu's "Long Ago and Only Once," at Kennesaw State University.

  • This summer, expect a touring residency in Florida and Terminus Ballet School performances.

Catch up quick: In 2017, some of the Atlanta Ballet's top dancers broke off from the city's most well-known troupe to form Terminus, their own company focused on modern ballet.

The big picture: "We're not a tutus and tiaras kind of ballet company," John Welker, Terminus' co-founder and artistic director, told Axios.

  • "We tell stories grounded in human experience. We create original works that use the beauty and the rigor of ballet” to tell stories with which people can identify.

What we're watching: The Johnny Cash ballet, obviously.

