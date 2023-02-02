Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre is bringing ballets based on Johnny Cash, a children's classic and creative genius in its upcoming spring and summer seasons.

What's happening: In March, the acclaimed modern ballet troupe heads to Piedmont Park to perform free ballets set to the music of Cash's later career — in cowboy boots, no less — and "Peter and the Wolf."

Yes, and: In May, Terminus will dance to Ana Maria Lucaciu's "Long Ago and Only Once," at Kennesaw State University.

This summer, expect a touring residency in Florida and Terminus Ballet School performances.

Catch up quick: In 2017, some of the Atlanta Ballet's top dancers broke off from the city's most well-known troupe to form Terminus, their own company focused on modern ballet.

Think of more original works about aging, love and complex questions of neuroscience, along with family-friendly fare like "Peter and the Wolf" in outdoor spaces.

The big picture: "We're not a tutus and tiaras kind of ballet company," John Welker, Terminus' co-founder and artistic director, told Axios.

"We tell stories grounded in human experience. We create original works that use the beauty and the rigor of ballet” to tell stories with which people can identify.

What we're watching: The Johnny Cash ballet, obviously.