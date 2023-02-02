Terminus Modern Ballet begins anew
Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre is bringing ballets based on Johnny Cash, a children's classic and creative genius in its upcoming spring and summer seasons.
What's happening: In March, the acclaimed modern ballet troupe heads to Piedmont Park to perform free ballets set to the music of Cash's later career — in cowboy boots, no less — and "Peter and the Wolf."
Yes, and: In May, Terminus will dance to Ana Maria Lucaciu's "Long Ago and Only Once," at Kennesaw State University.
- This summer, expect a touring residency in Florida and Terminus Ballet School performances.
Catch up quick: In 2017, some of the Atlanta Ballet's top dancers broke off from the city's most well-known troupe to form Terminus, their own company focused on modern ballet.
- Think of more original works about aging, love and complex questions of neuroscience, along with family-friendly fare like "Peter and the Wolf" in outdoor spaces.
The big picture: "We're not a tutus and tiaras kind of ballet company," John Welker, Terminus' co-founder and artistic director, told Axios.
- "We tell stories grounded in human experience. We create original works that use the beauty and the rigor of ballet” to tell stories with which people can identify.
What we're watching: The Johnny Cash ballet, obviously.
