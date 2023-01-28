2 hours ago - Things to Do

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Maxwell Millington

Downtown Brevard, NC. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip.

1. Charleston
Photo: Jen Ashley/Axios

If you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta.

Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four.

Do:

  • Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details.
  • Hit the beach: Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms are your closest options, but Kiawah is worth the drive, too.
  • Take a 90-minute harbor cruise. Details.

Eat:

exterior of lenoir in downtown charleston
Photo: Bri Crane/Axios

Full Charleston guide here

2. Asheville
blue ridge views
Just outside Asheville in mid-October. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Nestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the vibrant city of Asheville is just under a 4-hour drive from Atlanta.

Stay: Try this beautiful condo in downtown for $184+ per night (sleeps two).

Do:

  • Take in the vibrant colors of spring at the iconic Biltmore House. The event, called "Biltmore Blooms," is April 1 – May 25. Details.
  • See vibrant fall colors along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Hop onto Blue Ridge Parkway and take it southwest to the Pisgah Inn.
  • Hike a loop trail at Max Patch. The grassy summit provides 360-degree views of sunsets, sunrises and sky.
  • Explore the Biltmore EstateBuilt by George Vanderbilt in the late 1800s, the Biltmore is a must-see.
  • End your night at Ben’s Tune Up. DJs, sake, dancing. It’s a vibe. 

Eat:

  • Order the Billie Holiday, the Billy Ocean, or the Billy Joel taco from Taco Billy.
  • Try the fried catfish and collards or smothered pork chop at Benne on Eagle, Asheville's staple soul food restaurant.
  • Get Indian street food at Chai Pani.

Full Asheville guide here

3. Brevard
Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Brevard, about 170 miles northeast of Atlanta, is tucked away at the entrance of the lush Pisgah National Forest.

Stay: Get 180-degree mountain views in a two-bedroom cabin just outside Brevard. Book here.

Do:

  • Jam out during White Squirrel Weekend. This year's event is during Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 - May 28. Details.
  • Find your next read at Highland BooksGet yourself a vacation book at this nearly 50-year-old bookstore on Main Street. 
  • Go for a hike. I’d recommend sticking to Gorges State Park for waterfall spotting within 30 minutes of downtown.

Eat:

Full Brevard guide here

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more