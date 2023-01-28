3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip.

1. Charleston

Photo: Jen Ashley/Axios

If you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta.

Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four.

Do:

Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details.

your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. Hit the beach: Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms are your closest options, but Kiawah is worth the drive, too.

Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms are your closest options, but Kiawah is worth the drive, too. Take a 90-minute harbor cruise. Details.

Eat:

Order the space potato at 167 raw.

the space potato at 167 raw. Dine by the water at Fleet Landing.

by the water at Fleet Landing. Try upscale southern food at Lenoir.

Photo: Bri Crane/Axios

2. Asheville

Just outside Asheville in mid-October. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Nestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the vibrant city of Asheville is just under a 4-hour drive from Atlanta.

Stay: Try this beautiful condo in downtown for $184+ per night (sleeps two).

Or check out the famous Omni Grove Park Inn if you want to splurge.

Do:

Take in the vibrant colors of spring at the iconic Biltmore House. The event, called "Biltmore Blooms," is April 1 – May 25. Details.

the vibrant colors of spring at the iconic Biltmore House. The event, called "Biltmore Blooms," is April 1 – May 25. Details. See vibrant fall colors along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Hop onto Blue Ridge Parkway and take it southwest to the Pisgah Inn.

vibrant fall colors along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Hop onto Blue Ridge Parkway and take it southwest to the Pisgah Inn. Hike a loop trail at Max Patch. The grassy summit provides 360-degree views of sunsets, sunrises and sky.

a loop trail at Max Patch. The grassy summit provides 360-degree views of sunsets, sunrises and sky. Explore the Biltmore Estate . Built by George Vanderbilt in the late 1800s, the Biltmore is a must-see.

the Biltmore Estate Built by George Vanderbilt in the late 1800s, the Biltmore is a must-see. End your night at Ben’s Tune Up. DJs, sake, dancing. It’s a vibe.

Eat:

Order the Billie Holiday, the Billy Ocean, or the Billy Joel taco from Taco Billy.

the Billie Holiday, the Billy Ocean, or the Billy Joel taco from Taco Billy. Try the fried catfish and collards or smothered pork chop at Benne on Eagle, Asheville's staple soul food restaurant.

the fried catfish and collards or smothered pork chop at Benne on Eagle, Asheville's staple soul food restaurant. Get Indian street food at Chai Pani.

3. Brevard

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Brevard, about 170 miles northeast of Atlanta, is tucked away at the entrance of the lush Pisgah National Forest.

Stay: Get 180-degree mountain views in a two-bedroom cabin just outside Brevard. Book here.

Do:

Jam out during White Squirrel Weekend. This year's event is during Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 - May 28. Details.

during White Squirrel Weekend. This year's event is during Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 - May 28. Details. Find your next read at Highland Books. Get yourself a vacation book at this nearly 50-year-old bookstore on Main Street.

Get yourself a vacation book at this nearly 50-year-old bookstore on Main Street. Go for a hike. I’d recommend sticking to Gorges State Park for waterfall spotting within 30 minutes of downtown.

Eat:

Enjoy a milkshake at Rocky’s Grill & Soda Shop, which first opened in 1941.

at Rocky’s Grill & Soda Shop, which first opened in 1941. Pair a beer from Oskar Blues Brewery with a burger from Chubwagon food truck.

a beer from Oskar Blues Brewery with a burger from Chubwagon food truck. Try the NC mountain trout or rabbit gumbo at The Square Root.

