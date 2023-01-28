3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip.
1. Charleston
If you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta.
Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four.
- Book here.
Do:
- Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details.
- Hit the beach: Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms are your closest options, but Kiawah is worth the drive, too.
- Take a 90-minute harbor cruise. Details.
Eat:
- Order the space potato at 167 raw.
- Dine by the water at Fleet Landing.
- Try upscale southern food at Lenoir.
2. Asheville
Nestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the vibrant city of Asheville is just under a 4-hour drive from Atlanta.
Stay: Try this beautiful condo in downtown for $184+ per night (sleeps two).
- Or check out the famous Omni Grove Park Inn if you want to splurge.
Do:
- Take in the vibrant colors of spring at the iconic Biltmore House. The event, called "Biltmore Blooms," is April 1 – May 25. Details.
- See vibrant fall colors along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Hop onto Blue Ridge Parkway and take it southwest to the Pisgah Inn.
- Hike a loop trail at Max Patch. The grassy summit provides 360-degree views of sunsets, sunrises and sky.
- Explore the Biltmore Estate. Built by George Vanderbilt in the late 1800s, the Biltmore is a must-see.
- End your night at Ben’s Tune Up. DJs, sake, dancing. It’s a vibe.
Eat:
- Order the Billie Holiday, the Billy Ocean, or the Billy Joel taco from Taco Billy.
- Try the fried catfish and collards or smothered pork chop at Benne on Eagle, Asheville's staple soul food restaurant.
- Get Indian street food at Chai Pani.
3. Brevard
Brevard, about 170 miles northeast of Atlanta, is tucked away at the entrance of the lush Pisgah National Forest.
Stay: Get 180-degree mountain views in a two-bedroom cabin just outside Brevard. Book here.
Do:
- Jam out during White Squirrel Weekend. This year's event is during Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 - May 28. Details.
- Find your next read at Highland Books. Get yourself a vacation book at this nearly 50-year-old bookstore on Main Street.
- Go for a hike. I’d recommend sticking to Gorges State Park for waterfall spotting within 30 minutes of downtown.
Eat:
- Enjoy a milkshake at Rocky’s Grill & Soda Shop, which first opened in 1941.
- Pair a beer from Oskar Blues Brewery with a burger from Chubwagon food truck.
- Try the NC mountain trout or rabbit gumbo at The Square Root.
