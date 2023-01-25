A Decatur chef who prepares pheasant, venison and lamb to perfection. A Cuban bakery that transports Atlantans' taste buds to Miami. And a mellow, humble yet supremely confident cocktail bar and restaurant in Inman Park.

What do they have in common? They're some of the Atlanta-area semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, one of the food and drink world's most prestigious prizes.

What's happening: Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation released its semifinalists for awards recognizing the nation's best restaurants, chefs, and bar programs.

Details: Locals snagged nominations in the following categories:

Best Chef (Southeast): Terry Koval of The Deer and the Dove; Ronald Hsu of Lazy Betty; Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor of Heirloom Market BBQ; Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours; Sahar Siddiqi of Chai Pani

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Lyla Lila

Lyla Lila Outstanding Hospitality: Ticonderoga Club

Ticonderoga Club Outstanding Bakery: Buena Gente Bakery

Other Georgia restaurants that earned nominations include The Grey and Unforgettable Bakery and Cafe in Savannah.

Why it matters: Atlanta is hands-down one of the country's best food cities. We don't just want recognition. We deserve it.

What's next: Finalists will be announced in March, and the winners will be revealed in a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.