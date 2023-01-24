La Semilla brings plant-based goodness to the masses
A husband-and-wife team is cooking up some of the freshest and most creative Latin-inspired, plant-based dishes in Atlanta. Make a reservation ASAP for a great night out.
What's happening: The recently opened La Semilla in Modera Reynoldstown has become a tough-to-grab reservation thanks to smart vegan takes on empanadas, carne asada tacos and the most supreme of crunch wraps.
Catch up quick: La Semilla (Spanish for "seed") grew from husband-and-wife duo Sophia Marchese and Reid Trapani's Happy Seed pop-up at A Mano.
- Sophia discovered a love for vegan food and cooking while serving as a personal chef for a cancer patient, according to the AJC. She‘d bring home leftovers for Reid, who immersed himself in the cuisine.
Of note: This isn't a restaurant serving plate after plate of lab meat with fixings. The restaurant sources ingredients from local farms and trusted growers as much as possible.
- The decor is light, airy and subdued and centers on a portrait of Sophia's great-great-grandmother, who inspired some of the Cuban-Mexican recipes.
💭 Thomas' thought bubble: On a recent visit with friends we ordered delicious queso blanco, mantequilla beans, roasted cauliflower with mole sauce and Cubarritos, among other dishes.
- I knew from the first taste of the queso that we'd be making a return visit.
Yes, and: The cocktail menu — also Latin-inspired — is dotted with plenty of non-alcoholic drink options, including kombucha from Atlanta-based Kea.
