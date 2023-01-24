Say what's up to the Cubarrito. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

A husband-and-wife team is cooking up some of the freshest and most creative Latin-inspired, plant-based dishes in Atlanta. Make a reservation ASAP for a great night out.

What's happening: The recently opened La Semilla in Modera Reynoldstown has become a tough-to-grab reservation thanks to smart vegan takes on empanadas, carne asada tacos and the most supreme of crunch wraps.

Catch up quick: La Semilla (Spanish for "seed") grew from husband-and-wife duo Sophia Marchese and Reid Trapani's Happy Seed pop-up at A Mano.

Sophia discovered a love for vegan food and cooking while serving as a personal chef for a cancer patient, according to the AJC. She‘d bring home leftovers for Reid, who immersed himself in the cuisine.

Of note: This isn't a restaurant serving plate after plate of lab meat with fixings. The restaurant sources ingredients from local farms and trusted growers as much as possible.

The decor is light, airy and subdued and centers on a portrait of Sophia's great-great-grandmother, who inspired some of the Cuban-Mexican recipes.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: On a recent visit with friends we ordered delicious queso blanco, mantequilla beans, roasted cauliflower with mole sauce and Cubarritos, among other dishes.

I knew from the first taste of the queso that we'd be making a return visit.

Yes, and: The cocktail menu — also Latin-inspired — is dotted with plenty of non-alcoholic drink options, including kombucha from Atlanta-based Kea.