We've used bracket-style tournaments to crown champions for the best Atlanta movie filmed or set in Atlanta.

What's happening: This month, we're asking you to help name Atlanta's best music venue.

Why it matters: Live music is a powerful and memorable experience, fuels the city’s nightlife, and offers us a chance to enjoy special moments with friends and strangers.

Methodology: We compiled a list of 16 venues, focusing more on smaller- to medium-sized stages based in neighborhoods.

We've omitted the big stadiums, performance centers and outdoor amphitheaters.

In addition, venues that could reasonably be considered more bar than music venue were also not eligible.

Complaints? Take 'em up with the bouncer. Favorite memories? Let us know by replying to this email.

Go forth and support your favorite venue!