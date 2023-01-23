The show that some of us love, others of us hate, and some of us love to hate kicks back into gear Monday.

Driving the news: The 27th season of “The Bachelor” starts Monday night, and Atlanta has a contestant in the mix: Aly Jacobs, a 26-year-old healthcare strategist.

How to watch: Bachelor Zach Shallcross from Anaheim, Ca. may or may not find love starting at 8pm EST on ABC and Hulu.

Zoom in: Aly reportedly has a goldendoodle named Texas, collects porcelain dolls and loves broccolini but hates broccoli.

💭 Our thought bubble: Hear, hear Aly. We also hate broccoli.