"Bachelor" Atlanta contestant battles for the rose
The show that some of us love, others of us hate, and some of us love to hate kicks back into gear Monday.
Driving the news: The 27th season of “The Bachelor” starts Monday night, and Atlanta has a contestant in the mix: Aly Jacobs, a 26-year-old healthcare strategist.
How to watch: Bachelor Zach Shallcross from Anaheim, Ca. may or may not find love starting at 8pm EST on ABC and Hulu.
Zoom in: Aly reportedly has a goldendoodle named Texas, collects porcelain dolls and loves broccolini but hates broccoli.
💭 Our thought bubble: Hear, hear Aly. We also hate broccoli.
