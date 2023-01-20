Data: INRIX; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Metro Atlanta drivers spent more than three days sitting in traffic last year.

Driving the news: For the second year in a row, the metro ranked 10th in the country for traffic congestion, according to the 2022 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard report released this month.

The study looked at travel delays, collision trends and speeds in metro areas across the country and around the world.

Globally, Atlanta ranked 28th.

Details: Drivers on average lost 74 hours due to congestion in metro Atlanta last year — still down 10% compared to pre-pandemic figures.

Yes, but: Trips to Atlanta's "city center" rose by 3% from 2021 to 2022, indicating more workers are returning to the office.

Why it matters: Bottlenecks cost drivers about $1,257 in lost time.

Metrowide, the gridlock added up to more than $3 billion in lost time.

What they're saying: "I hate to say traffic congestion is welcome," Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX, told the Washington Post. "But it does signify a little bit that 'return to normal' that most of us were used to."