Celebrate Lunar New Year in Atlanta

The weekend is short, so don't waste it by sitting around at home. Get outside and check out these events.

The Chinese New Year (also called Lunar New Year) starts Sunday, and you can celebrate with a free festival at Atlantic Station. The event is rain or shine.

(also called Lunar New Year) starts Sunday, and you can celebrate with a free festival at Atlantic Station. The event is rain or shine. Stone Mountain Park will also host a festival marking the Lunar New Year Saturday and Sunday, as well as Jan. 27-29. Details here.

will also host a festival marking the Lunar New Year Saturday and Sunday, as well as Jan. 27-29. Details here. Harry Potter fans can check out this exhibit dedicated to the series at the 200 Peachtree building in Downtown. Tickets can be purchased here.

can check out this exhibit dedicated to the series at the 200 Peachtree building in Downtown. Tickets can be purchased here. If you can't wait for baseball, Braves Fest at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta on Saturday should give you a temporary fix. Admission is free. Details here.

Braves Fest at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta on Saturday should give you a temporary fix. Admission is free. Details here. The 62nd Atlanta Model Train Show will be Saturday at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.