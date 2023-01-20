Updated 50 mins ago - Things to Do
Celebrate Lunar New Year in Atlanta
The weekend is short, so don't waste it by sitting around at home. Get outside and check out these events.
- The Chinese New Year (also called Lunar New Year) starts Sunday, and you can celebrate with a free festival at Atlantic Station. The event is rain or shine.
- Stone Mountain Park will also host a festival marking the Lunar New Year Saturday and Sunday, as well as Jan. 27-29. Details here.
- Harry Potter fans can check out this exhibit dedicated to the series at the 200 Peachtree building in Downtown. Tickets can be purchased here.
- If you can't wait for baseball, Braves Fest at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta on Saturday should give you a temporary fix. Admission is free. Details here.
- The 62nd Atlanta Model Train Show will be Saturday at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.
