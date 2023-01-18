Emma here. I’ve long heard the hype about Bomb Biscuit, Erika Council’s Old Fourth Ward breakfast spot.

Driving the news: I finally got myself there. And those biscuits live up to the hype, folks.

Catch up quick: This restaurant has truly evolved. Founded as a pop-up in 2016, it became a delivery service in 2020, opened as a food stall in Irwin Street Market in 2021 and moved to a bigger location at Sampson Street and Highland Avenue this fall, per Eater.

💭 Emma’s thought bubble: As an amateur biscuit connoisseur, I was impressed. Even as their scale has grown you can still taste the flour, and you can tell these are still homemade.

Pro tip: That weekend line is long, and it is ever-present. I watched people get turned away as they tried to join too close to closing time. Try for a weekday.