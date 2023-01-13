No one pays better tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. like his hometown. Here are some of the events taking place over the weekend and on Monday to honor the civil rights legend.

The King Center: Expect a weekend packed with events including a teach-in project for educators today and a gala tomorrow.

MLK Day begins with a commemorative service at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, is the keynote speaker.

Of note: The event draws a crowd. If you can’t attend, you can watch it online.

The center will also collect donations for people experiencing homelessness and host a voter registration drive.

National Center for Civil and Human Rights: The Downtown attraction hosts days of family-focused activities like a scavenger hunt and storytime. In addition, the museum will host an intimate Sunday supper with discussions about affordable housing.

Today, the center opens its newest exhibition of items from the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection. Timed to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, the exhibit includes a draft of King's "Normalcy, Never Again," which would become the "I Have a Dream" speech.

Also, look for a dance performance from the Alliance Theater Palefsky Collision Project.

Atlanta History Center: The Buckhead museum presents a Freedom Rider simulation on an authentic 1952 Greyhound bus, panel discussions, trivia, choir performances and crafts for children. Visitors will also have free access to exhibitions.

So much more: For more events across the city and region — or to find a volunteer opportunity to participate in the Day of Service — visit Hands on Atlanta.

In addition, King's alma mater Morehouse College will host special events throughout January, including a screening of a documentary about the Moore’s Ford lynching, book discussions, and viewing of King's documents.