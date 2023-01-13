3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Atlanta

Football. Barbecue. Skiing?

Believe it or not, people living in metro Atlanta and North Georgia do have a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick ski trip.

Of note: Remember, the Southeast isn't Colorado. You'll likely find manmade snow and less hair-raising runs than you'd experience out west.

Yes, but: These spots are just a short drive away, relatively inexpensive and can make a fun overnight trip.

Pro-tip: Many of the resorts have webcams you can monitor to gauge whether there's enough snow to make the trip.

Here are three ski resorts located within four hours of Atlanta.

Ski Sapphire Valley, Sapphire (NC)

Opening: Hopefully this weekend! Check their Facebook page.

Cost: Single-day lift tickets and rentals for adults start at $80 and $54 for children.

Number of lifts/slopes: 1 lift, 1 tube run.

Other activities: Tubing, dining, lodging.

Cataloochee, Maggie Valley (NC)

Opening: Now open.

Cost: Daytime lift tickets and rentals start at $76 for adults and $59 for children.

Number of lifts/slopes: 5 lifts, 18 slopes

Other activities: Tubing.

Ober Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg (TN)

Season: Now open.

Cost: Single-day lift tickets start at $49 for adults and $39 for children and seniors. Equipment rental is $35 for skiing, $40 for snowboarding.

Number of lifts/slopes: 5 lifts, 10 slopes

Other activities: Ice skating, retail and dining.