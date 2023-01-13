3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Atlanta
Football. Barbecue. Skiing?
Believe it or not, people living in metro Atlanta and North Georgia do have a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick ski trip.
Of note: Remember, the Southeast isn't Colorado. You'll likely find manmade snow and less hair-raising runs than you'd experience out west.
Yes, but: These spots are just a short drive away, relatively inexpensive and can make a fun overnight trip.
Pro-tip: Many of the resorts have webcams you can monitor to gauge whether there's enough snow to make the trip.
- Here are three ski resorts located within four hours of Atlanta.
Ski Sapphire Valley, Sapphire (NC)
Opening: Hopefully this weekend! Check their Facebook page.
Cost: Single-day lift tickets and rentals for adults start at $80 and $54 for children.
Number of lifts/slopes: 1 lift, 1 tube run.
Other activities: Tubing, dining, lodging.
Cataloochee, Maggie Valley (NC)
Opening: Now open.
Cost: Daytime lift tickets and rentals start at $76 for adults and $59 for children.
Number of lifts/slopes: 5 lifts, 18 slopes
Other activities: Tubing.
Ober Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg (TN)
Season: Now open.
Cost: Single-day lift tickets start at $49 for adults and $39 for children and seniors. Equipment rental is $35 for skiing, $40 for snowboarding.
Number of lifts/slopes: 5 lifts, 10 slopes
Other activities: Ice skating, retail and dining.
