57 mins ago - Things to Do

3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Atlanta

Maxwell Millington

Photo: Courtesy of Ober Gatlinburg

Football. Barbecue. Skiing?

Believe it or not, people living in metro Atlanta and North Georgia do have a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick ski trip.

Of note: Remember, the Southeast isn't Colorado. You'll likely find manmade snow and less hair-raising runs than you'd experience out west.

Yes, but: These spots are just a short drive away, relatively inexpensive and can make a fun overnight trip.

Pro-tip: Many of the resorts have webcams you can monitor to gauge whether there's enough snow to make the trip.

  • Here are three ski resorts located within four hours of Atlanta.
Ski Sapphire Valley, Sapphire (NC)

Opening: Hopefully this weekend! Check their Facebook page.

Cost: Single-day lift tickets and rentals for adults start at $80 and $54 for children.

Number of lifts/slopes: 1 lift, 1 tube run.

Other activities: Tubing, dining, lodging.

Cataloochee, Maggie Valley (NC)

Opening: Now open.

Cost: Daytime lift tickets and rentals start at $76 for adults and $59 for children.

Number of lifts/slopes: 5 lifts, 18 slopes

Other activities: Tubing.

Ober Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg (TN)

Season: Now open.

Cost: Single-day lift tickets start at $49 for adults and $39 for children and seniors. Equipment rental is $35 for skiing, $40 for snowboarding.

Number of lifts/slopes: 5 lifts, 10 slopes

Other activities: Ice skating, retail and dining.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more