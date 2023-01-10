Thomas here. Last week, Emma and I woke up early and made our way to Breakfast at Barney's on Decatur Street to eat our weight in pancakes covered in gold.

State of plate: Stacked three high and as wide as the plate on which they're served, these beauties are topped with blueberries and strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar. An order will cost you $24.50.

The pancakes were cooked just right; soft, fluffy and light with a subtle sweetness just south of cake-like, and crispy perfected edges.

Pro tip: Make your visit on a weekday morning to skip the lines of folks waiting for brunch. Seriously.