The path to a safer city for people on foot, bicycles and wheelchairs near the Beltline, an Atlanta city council member says, starts with ditching drive-throughs nearby.

What's happening: Under a trio of measures proposed by Council member Jason Dozier, gas stations and drive-throughs selling food, beer and wine, or other products and gas stations would be verboten in the Beltline area.

In addition, he wants to eliminate the minimum number of on-site parking spaces developers are required to build in Beltline-area residential, retail or office projects.

Catch up quick: The Beltline was envisioned as a way to coax Atlantans out of their cars.

But the bulk of nearby development is auto-centric. (Looking at you, Chick-fil-A currently under construction at Ponce and Boulevard, and apartment buildings wrapped around parking decks.)

By the numbers: The number of Atlanta pedestrians who are hit and killed is growing every year. Black people make up the overwhelming majority of those deaths.

Since 2015, 14 pedestrians have died and 47 have been seriously injured as a result of car accidents near the Beltline. The majority of both deaths and fatalities have taken place in the past two years.

The big picture: Speed tables, stop signs and traffic signals can only do so much, Dozier told Axios. Data showing a correlation between pedestrian injuries and fatalities that occur near curb cuts and driveways made him think about additional solutions.

"I think there's a lot we can do from a land use and zoning standpoint to help us meet our city's [pedestrian and bicyclist safety] goals," he says.

What's next: The legislative package heads to Council's community development committee for its first vetting.