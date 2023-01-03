Cracking the mystery of Atlanta's staircases to nowhere

When demolition crews have bulldozed historic or blighted buildings in Atlanta, they've often left behind a crumb of the past.

They're stone steps leading to vacant properties, or staircases to nowhere. And once you see them around town, you can't unsee them.

Driving the news: Thomas here. A few months back during a bike ride, I started noticing stone steps at the edge of vacant properties in neighborhoods like Collier Heights and West End and near the Carter Center on North Highland Avenue.

The intrigue: I'm not the only one who's fascinated. A local Instagram account called Staircases to Nowhere documents the oddities.

The account owner, who requested anonymity, says she moved to Atlanta in 2018 from California.

During dog walks she noticed the forgotten staircases in Inman Park, like the set along North Highland Avenue stepping up to Freedom Park and the Carter Center.

"Then the pandemic hit and my son and I… would pick different neighborhoods to explore and look for staircases," she says.

Internet sleuths helped her determine steps to a grassy lot along Beverly Road in northeast Atlanta that once led to a Baptist church. Other mysteries are harder to solve, thanks to gaps in property records or confusing addresses.

Why it matters: The stone steps are an unexpected link to the city's history — and a fun project to research.

Worth your time: You can start researching parcels you notice while walking, biking or driving around town at the Fulton property records online database.