How to Fake It: UGA and Ohio State's Peach Bowl showdown
If you're like us, there's a chance you’ll find yourself watching the Peach Bowl with family and friends on Dec. 31.
- For those who know nothing about the College Football Playoff bowl game, here's how to fake it.
What's happening: Fans of the No. 1 UGA Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will pack Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they compete for a spot in the NCAA football championship on Jan. 9.
Catch up quick: Founded in 1968 by the Lions Club of Atlanta to raise money for charity, the Peach Bowl failed to gain traction and the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce — today's Metro Atlanta Chamber — took over in 1986. It's been a standalone entity since 2010.
- Long overshadowed by the Rose, Orange and Sugar bowls, the Peach Bowl is now a top-tier event and semifinal spot thanks to the chamber's work promoting the game and attracting major sponsors.
Between the lines: The game should be exciting, even if you're not a hardcore football fan. More than half of Peach Bowl games are decided by one touchdown or less, says Peach Bowl Inc. CEO Gary P. Stokan.
- Georgia, the defending national champion, is about a 7-point favorite, but lately, lots of folks have been putting money on Ohio State, DawgNation writes.
Key matchup: Ohio State’s offense versus UGA's defense. Ohio State scores more than 44 points per game and Georgia's defense allows less than 13 points per game.
Fun fact: Georgia's won its past three Peach Bowl appearances, most recently in 2021 against Cincinnati.
What to watch: Last season, quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs to the team’s first national championship in 41 years. The walk-on turned Heisman finalist is in his last season wearing red and black and wants to go out on a high note.
Worth noting: High school quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler, Ariz., the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024, de-committed from Ohio State this week and Georgia is now back in the picture as a possible landing spot for him.
Details: Kickoff is at 8pm on ESPN.
