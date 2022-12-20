Stetson Bennett leads the Bulldogs against the Buckeyes in the quest for their second NCAA championship. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

If you're like us, there's a chance you’ll find yourself watching the Peach Bowl with family and friends on Dec. 31.

For those who know nothing about the College Football Playoff bowl game, here's how to fake it.

What's happening: Fans of the No. 1 UGA Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will pack Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they compete for a spot in the NCAA football championship on Jan. 9.

Catch up quick: Founded in 1968 by the Lions Club of Atlanta to raise money for charity, the Peach Bowl failed to gain traction and the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce — today's Metro Atlanta Chamber — took over in 1986. It's been a standalone entity since 2010.

Long overshadowed by the Rose, Orange and Sugar bowls, the Peach Bowl is now a top-tier event and semifinal spot thanks to the chamber's work promoting the game and attracting major sponsors.

Between the lines: The game should be exciting, even if you're not a hardcore football fan. More than half of Peach Bowl games are decided by one touchdown or less, says Peach Bowl Inc. CEO Gary P. Stokan.

Georgia, the defending national champion, is about a 7-point favorite, but lately, lots of folks have been putting money on Ohio State, DawgNation writes.

Key matchup: Ohio State’s offense versus UGA's defense. Ohio State scores more than 44 points per game and Georgia's defense allows less than 13 points per game.

Fun fact: Georgia's won its past three Peach Bowl appearances, most recently in 2021 against Cincinnati.

What to watch: Last season, quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs to the team’s first national championship in 41 years. The walk-on turned Heisman finalist is in his last season wearing red and black and wants to go out on a high note.

Worth noting: High school quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler, Ariz., the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024, de-committed from Ohio State this week and Georgia is now back in the picture as a possible landing spot for him.

Details: Kickoff is at 8pm on ESPN.