48 mins ago - Food and Drink

Sneak peek: Speakeasy with nature-inspired cocktails

Thomas Wheatley
A dimly lit cocktail lounge with couches and paintings of nature and birds on the owls

Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

After months in the making, Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall along the Eastside Trail is introducing its new speakeasy cocktail lounge.

What's happening: All this week, Ranger Station is hosting a reservation-only soft open for friends o’ the Ladybird (and whoever can snag a time and table).

  • Thomas here. My girlfriend and I love nature. And we love food and drinks. So we managed to find a reservation on Sunday and try out the spot.

Catch up quick: Ladybird owner Michael Lennox and his team built out unused space in the National Park-inspired bar and restaurant into a rustic, mellow outpost “where the park rangers might go after hours, after a long day out in the wilderness” to enjoy drinks and unwind.

Details: Wood panel walls line the dimly lit lounge that's filled with couches and coffee tables for cocktails and conversation. A turntable spins a soundtrack of vintage Otis Redding.

Of note: Behind the bar are some of the talented crew who made drinks at Golden Eagle — Lennox's Beltline-adjacent cocktail spot in Reynoldstown that got swallowed up by Muchacho.

Specifics: Nature-inspired signature cocktails include El Capitan (sage and cardamom gin, pineapple, lemon, clover), Kalalau (five spice cachaca, falernum, aloe, coconut, lime, herbs, soy) and Thunderbolt (rum, lime, peach, mint).

  • The food menu features smoked catfish dip, smoked pork belly with brown butter sweet potato and a cauliflower cake and herb salad with pickled tomato jam.

How to go: Head inside Ladybird to the back. You'll see a velvet rope and a host who'll guide you upstairs.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: Get on the list.

  • I loved the snack pack — house pimento cheese, spicy and delicious mushroom jerky, smoked sausage and house pickles — served in a camping tin. If you like buttery toasty saltines you're in luck.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more