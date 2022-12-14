After months in the making, Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall along the Eastside Trail is introducing its new speakeasy cocktail lounge.

What's happening: All this week, Ranger Station is hosting a reservation-only soft open for friends o’ the Ladybird (and whoever can snag a time and table).

Thomas here. My girlfriend and I love nature. And we love food and drinks. So we managed to find a reservation on Sunday and try out the spot.

Catch up quick: Ladybird owner Michael Lennox and his team built out unused space in the National Park-inspired bar and restaurant into a rustic, mellow outpost “where the park rangers might go after hours, after a long day out in the wilderness” to enjoy drinks and unwind.

Details: Wood panel walls line the dimly lit lounge that's filled with couches and coffee tables for cocktails and conversation. A turntable spins a soundtrack of vintage Otis Redding.

Of note: Behind the bar are some of the talented crew who made drinks at Golden Eagle — Lennox's Beltline-adjacent cocktail spot in Reynoldstown that got swallowed up by Muchacho.

Specifics: Nature-inspired signature cocktails include El Capitan (sage and cardamom gin, pineapple, lemon, clover), Kalalau (five spice cachaca, falernum, aloe, coconut, lime, herbs, soy) and Thunderbolt (rum, lime, peach, mint).

The food menu features smoked catfish dip, smoked pork belly with brown butter sweet potato and a cauliflower cake and herb salad with pickled tomato jam.

How to go: Head inside Ladybird to the back. You'll see a velvet rope and a host who'll guide you upstairs.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: Get on the list.