New Year's Eve will be here before you can say Auld Lang Syne. If you don’t have plans (no pressure), we're here to help.

One of our favorite ways to celebrate? Lowering various objects into the ground.

🍑 Peach Drop: After a three-year hiatus, the Downtown tradition returns to Underground Atlanta. Live Nation is producing the event; details are expected soon.

🌺 Geranium Drop: McDonough loves geraniums, and every New Year’s Eve the Henry County city drops a big ball of flowers. Expect fun, food, music and more.

🦝 Possum Drop: Yeah. So. In Tallapoosa, roughly one hour away from Atlanta, crowds pack the town square to lower a possum at midnight. (Organizers note that the possum is a taxidermied animal named "Spencer."). Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones cover band, will perform.

🇩🇪 Dropping of the Edelweiss: North Georgia’s faux Bavarian village of Helen is going to Helen. Break out the lederhosen and celebrate the ninth annual dropping of the large recreation of the alpine flower.

Of note: Don‘t forget the Perry Buzzard Drop. No word yet if we'll see a return of the Nugget Drop (Villa Rica) or Shamrock Drop (Dublin).