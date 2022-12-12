Delta to resume flights from Atlanta to Havana, Cuba

Cuba's National Capitol Building in Havana in 2021. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

After a three-year hiatus, Delta is going to resume flights to Havana, Cuba. The twice-daily nonstop flights from Miami will begin on April 10.

Catch up quick: Delta started flying to Cuba again in 2016 after a 55-year break.

In March 2020 the airline stopped again because of COVID-19.

Of note: Getting to Cuba is still not as simple as booking a plane ticket. Consult the U.S. Embassy’s website for more details.

What we're watching: Delta has said it plans to fully restore its flight network disrupted by the pandemic by next summer.