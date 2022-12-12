1 hour ago - News
Delta to resume flights from Atlanta to Havana, Cuba
After a three-year hiatus, Delta is going to resume flights to Havana, Cuba. The twice-daily nonstop flights from Miami will begin on April 10.
Catch up quick: Delta started flying to Cuba again in 2016 after a 55-year break.
- In March 2020 the airline stopped again because of COVID-19.
Of note: Getting to Cuba is still not as simple as booking a plane ticket. Consult the U.S. Embassy’s website for more details.
What we're watching: Delta has said it plans to fully restore its flight network disrupted by the pandemic by next summer.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.