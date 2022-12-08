Interactive tool: Explore Atlanta-area home prices changes
The days of super-low interest rates are over, and sellers are dropping prices to woo buyers in most metro Atlanta communities, according to new Zillow data.
What's happening: High mortgage rates are giving potential homebuyers pause, the company says. And new inventory is down nearly 29% compared to September.
Yes, but: Some exurban and rural areas like Lamar County saw typical prices rise from $177,000 to $184,000, or 4%. Haralson County near the Alabama border and northwest metro Atlanta's Bartow County also saw increases.
Details: The largest price drops — as much as 3.5% — were concentrated south of Atlanta in Clayton County, where prices in ZIP codes like 30238 dipped from $251,000 to $242,000.
- Intown, the 30310 ZIP that includes West End, Westview and Adair Park, saw a dip.
What we're watching: A reprieve for buyers might be on the way. Home prices are expected to start dropping nationwide, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.
- Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months, and the supply of single-family homes is growing. With mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.
Explore our interactive map of where prices rose and fell (SCREEN LINK)
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.