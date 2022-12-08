Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The days of super-low interest rates are over, and sellers are dropping prices to woo buyers in most metro Atlanta communities, according to new Zillow data.

What's happening: High mortgage rates are giving potential homebuyers pause, the company says. And new inventory is down nearly 29% compared to September.

Yes, but: Some exurban and rural areas like Lamar County saw typical prices rise from $177,000 to $184,000, or 4%. Haralson County near the Alabama border and northwest metro Atlanta's Bartow County also saw increases.

Details: The largest price drops — as much as 3.5% — were concentrated south of Atlanta in Clayton County, where prices in ZIP codes like 30238 dipped from $251,000 to $242,000.

Intown, the 30310 ZIP that includes West End, Westview and Adair Park, saw a dip.

What we're watching: A reprieve for buyers might be on the way. Home prices are expected to start dropping nationwide, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.

Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months, and the supply of single-family homes is growing. With mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.

Explore our interactive map of where prices rose and fell (SCREEN LINK)