Survey says: Forget it, Pepsi.

Thomas Wheatley
A large neon Coca-Cola sign is shown overlooking Downtown Atlanta.

Neon sign? Or Eye of Sauron? Photo: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In case there was any doubt, now there's some data: Atlanta loves its Coca-Cola. Much more than Pepsi.

What's happening: The Center for Public Opinion Polls at the UMass-Lowell threw a curveball to 1,300 likely voters in a recent survey of Georgia-registered voters and asked their opinions on specific brands.

Details: Coca-Cola has a 71% favorable rating. Pepsi, an inferior drink by all accounts, scored 54%.

Yes, and: Publix (83%) narrowly beats out Kroger (77%), Chick-fil-A (80%) dominates Popeye’s (62%) and 75% of respondents give Waffle House a thumbs up.

Intrigue: An eye-popping 45% have no opinion about Food Lion, which has more than 40 stores in Georgia.

