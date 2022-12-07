Survey says: Forget it, Pepsi.
In case there was any doubt, now there's some data: Atlanta loves its Coca-Cola. Much more than Pepsi.
What's happening: The Center for Public Opinion Polls at the UMass-Lowell threw a curveball to 1,300 likely voters in a recent survey of Georgia-registered voters and asked their opinions on specific brands.
Details: Coca-Cola has a 71% favorable rating. Pepsi, an inferior drink by all accounts, scored 54%.
Yes, and: Publix (83%) narrowly beats out Kroger (77%), Chick-fil-A (80%) dominates Popeye’s (62%) and 75% of respondents give Waffle House a thumbs up.
Intrigue: An eye-popping 45% have no opinion about Food Lion, which has more than 40 stores in Georgia.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.