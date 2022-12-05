Go big or go home. Or watch someone else go big at their home at Fontaine Circle outside Decatur. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

In our Axios Atlanta holiday guide, we pointed you to some light extravaganzas at attractions like the Atlanta Botanical Garden and Zoo Atlanta.

But nothing beats the joy of watching residents deck out their private homes to bring smiles to the faces of neighbors, friends and strangers.

Here are some of the standout spots to visit in metro Atlanta.

Of note: Most, if not all of the residential displays power down at a certain time. And be sure to check Facebook for any updates before heading out the door.

Yes, and: Many of the homes are asking crowds to donate to certain causes or assist with power bills through donation boxes or Venmo. Consider helping this holiday season.

Lights of Joy: Billed as the biggest residential light display in Georgia, this Kennesaw house has more than 1 million lights — one tree alone has 20,000 twinkling bulbs — its own radio station and live music three nights this year.

Gaddy Family Christmas Light Extravaganza: For more than 30 years, this Fayetteville family's drive-through lights spectacular has entertained thousands of people with lights and Nutcracker, reindeer and Santa displays.

The months-in-the-making labor of love benefits the March of Dimes and Toys for Tots.

Graves Family: We're willing to bet this quaint home at 2464 Fontaine Circle outside Decatur is visible from space. Maybe even Mars. Take a stroll up the walkway and along the front porch to enjoy lights and inflatables galore.

A Whole Lot of Christmas: Head to Smokerise Summit in Tucker for an eye-popping holiday lights presentation and the occasional visit from Santa himself.

Since 2012, the house has raised nearly $50,000 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, reports Decaturish.

Decatur residents are showing off their designs on Facebook, and the Smyrna city government is building an interactive map (scheduled to go live on Dec. 6) of homes with displays.

For additional private homes and neighborhood-wide light displays across the metro, visit Atlanta on the Cheap, Atlanta Parent.

