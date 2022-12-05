2 hours ago - Sports

No. 1 Georgia has a New Year's Eve date with Ohio State

Ross Terrell
confetti falls around the Georgia Bulldogs as they hold up the SEC championship trophy

The Georgia Bulldogs celebrate their SEC Championship Saturday. Photo: Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Georgia is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and two wins away from a second straight national title.

State of play: The Bulldogs have a New Year’s Eve date with fourth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Game time is set for 8pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Why it matters: The college football season gets real now. Beat the Buckeyes, and the Bulldogs will move on to the national championship game. Lose, and a dominant year would abruptly end.

Catch up fast: Georgia capped off a spotless 13-0 season with a 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC championship on Saturday. 

  • The Bulldogs had some games where they looked vulnerable — a four-point win against Missouri and a 10-point win against Kentucky — but never fell.

What's next: A rejuvenated Ohio State team. The Buckeyes lost their last game of the season by 22 points against Michigan — a loss that sent them reeling and had many people thinking their season was done. 

My thought bubble: In September, when Axios Atlanta previewed UGA's season, I had a little thought bubble. It read, in part, "...This season will belong to The Ohio State University. Go Bucks! OH!"

  • Now the two teams will face off with a chance for a trip to the championship.
  • And I'm doubling down. When Ohio State wins this one, hopefully you can hear me whispering "I told you so."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more