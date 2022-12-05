Feds investigating APS for allegedly separating Black students

Atlanta Public Schools is under federal investigation for allegedly assigning Black students to classrooms based on their race.

What's happening: According to a letter sent Nov. 14 to APS and shared with Axios, the complainant alleges that during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, a principal assigned Black children to second and third-grade classes by race.

The AJC reports that a parent, who is Black, made the complaint against Mary Lin Elementary School in Candler Park.

The complaint alleges that about 13 Black students were put into two classes, while white students were placed in any of the six second-grade classes, according to the AJC.

The school’s administrator allegedly admitted to the parent that the principal, Sharyn Briscoe, separated the students so they would not be the only Black children in their class.

Yes, and: The parent told CNN.com she filed another complaint after the district removed her from her role as an after-school care provider, which she suspects was done in retaliation for her original allegations.

What they're saying: Atlanta Public Schools told Axios in a statement that it is following the federal complaint process.

"Given that this matter is pending before a federal administrative agency for consideration, APS has no further comment," the district said.

Yes, and: APS superintendent Lisa Herring said Friday in a letter to Mary Lin parents that the district supports Briscoe, who “has maintained a culture of inclusion and academic excellence” throughout her tenure.

She also told parents that the district is cooperating with the investigation.

Of note: Mary Lin Elementary School is a predominantly white school located in Atlanta's Candler Park neighborhood, Georgia Department of Education data shows.