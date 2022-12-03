10 festive things to do in Atlanta this holiday season

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Here are some ideas to make the most of the holiday season.

1. Go ice skating

Skate the Station tickets are $16 for a 75-minute session and skate rental.

Hours: The rink is open now through Jan. 16. Hours are 4-10pm Monday-Friday; 11am-11pm Saturday; and noon-8pm Sunday.

Location: 1380 Atlantic Dr. NW

The Rink at Park Tavern ice skating tickets are $15 Monday-Thursday and $20 Friday-Sunday. Parking is $3 on weekdays and $5 on weekends. If you don't want to skate, you can spectate by a fire pit with seasonal cocktails.

Hours: The rink is open for all ages 4:30-8pm Monday-Friday and 11:30am-8pm Saturday-Sunday.

Extended hours: It's open 8:30pm to midnight for people ages 16+ daily. The rink will open at 11:30am from Dec. 19 through Dec. 30.

Location: 500 10th St. NE

2. Marvel at holiday lights

Here are a few enchanting suggestions.

Find more ideas here

Photo: Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden

3. Shop the Atlanta Christkindl Market

Sip Glühwein as you shop from 50+ vendors at the annual German-inspired market, located at The Buckhead Village.

Find parking here.

The market runs through Dec. 24.

4. Do the Ugly Sweater Crawl

Don(ner) your ugliest holiday sweater and drink with hundreds of other crawlers.

The crawl is 5pm to midnight Dec. 10. Find more details here.

5. See "A Christmas Carol" at Alliance Theatre

The Christmas classic returns to Alliance Theatre with shows through Dec. 24. Tickets start around $25 for adults.

6. Find the best Sufganiyot in town

Fill your heart (and stomach) with a jelly-filled doughnut, it's a Hanukkah Tradition.

Find a bakery here.

7. Reserve an igloo

Skate the Sky Igloo weekday rentals include a two-hour igloo reservation, 50 minutes of skate time and skates, $100 food and drink tab, a complimentary bottle of bubbles or round of hot chocolate and unlimited games at Skyline Park.

The package is $300 for up to six people of all ages. It's available Monday-Friday.

Find weekend and 21+ rental details here.

Igloos are also available for rent at 9 Mile Station.

8. Grab a festive drink

Get in the holiday spirit with festive drinks in a decked out Christmas bar, like Rockin' Around the UrbanTree at UrbanTree Cidery or Tinsel Tavern at Live! at The Battery.

Tinsel Tavern Photo: Courtesy of Live! at The Battery

9. Attend the Menorah Lighting Ceremony with Chabad Intown

There are handful of menorah lightings scheduled throughout Atlanta Dec. 18-22. Find the schedule and location details here.

Photo: Taylor Brodeur, courtesy of Chabad Intown

10. See the "Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet" at Fox Theater

Celebrate Christmas Eve Eve with this beloved ballet performance. There's a 3pm and 7pm show on Dec. 23. Tickets run $34-$104.