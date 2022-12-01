Where Atlantans can chop down their own Christmas tree
Put on a turtleneck and a flannel, pack up your car and take a trip OTP to go Griswold your own Christmas tree.
What's happening: There are dozens of farms in North Georgia (and even around metro Atlanta) where you can choose and chop down your own tree or pick from a selection of already-cut beauties.
Yes, but: Christmas trees are in short supply and high demand this year, thanks partly to fewer farms. Expect more expensive trees.
- Hunters' Christmas Tree Farm in Milton, for example, is already sold out of their choose-and-cut Leyland cypress trees.
Of note: Call or check the farm's website, Facebook page to double-check inventory. And just in case, bring cash.
Here are a few to consider, you lumberjack you.
Moss Family Christmas Tree Farm: Established in 2015, this Adairsville farm has more than 600 choose-and-cut field-grown trees, plus special appearances from Santa and the Grinch.
Berry's Tree Farm: This well-known 206-acre farm in Covington sells thousands of Lyland and Murray cypress, Carolina sapphires, cedars and more. Bonus: a petting zoo.
Bottoms Christmas Tree Farm: For nearly 30 years, this Cumming family farm has offered a variety of pines, cedars, cypress and more.
