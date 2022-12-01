Where Atlantans can chop down their own Christmas tree

Put on a turtleneck and a flannel, pack up your car and take a trip OTP to go Griswold your own Christmas tree.

What's happening: There are dozens of farms in North Georgia (and even around metro Atlanta) where you can choose and chop down your own tree or pick from a selection of already-cut beauties.

Yes, but: Christmas trees are in short supply and high demand this year, thanks partly to fewer farms. Expect more expensive trees.

Hunters' Christmas Tree Farm in Milton, for example, is already sold out of their choose-and-cut Leyland cypress trees.

Of note: Call or check the farm's website, Facebook page to double-check inventory. And just in case, bring cash.

Here are a few to consider, you lumberjack you.

Moss Family Christmas Tree Farm: Established in 2015, this Adairsville farm has more than 600 choose-and-cut field-grown trees, plus special appearances from Santa and the Grinch.

Berry's Tree Farm: This well-known 206-acre farm in Covington sells thousands of Lyland and Murray cypress, Carolina sapphires, cedars and more. Bonus: a petting zoo.

Bottoms Christmas Tree Farm: For nearly 30 years, this Cumming family farm has offered a variety of pines, cedars, cypress and more.