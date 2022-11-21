It's voting time again, Georgia. But there's just one box to check.

Here's what you need to know:

Who can vote?

Unlike the 2021 runoffs, there is no new voter registration window this year.

Driving the news: Only those registered by Nov. 7 are eligible to vote in the runoff.

Yes, but: Those who registered as 17.5 year olds by the Nov. 7 registration deadline and turn 18 on or before Dec. 6, are eligible to vote, per Georgia law.

Here's how:

Voting by mail

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, November 28.

The bottom line: The ballot must be received by Election Day, Dec. 6 — either by mail or by dropbox.

Make sure to check your My Voter Page before the Election to ensure it has been accepted.

Military and overseas voters this year received a ranked-choice runoff ballot for a possible runoff at the same time they received their general election ballot. They could have already submitted a ranked-choice ballot that will count for the runoff.

Of note: If they haven't submitted it, they still can. If they did not request a ballot for the general election, they can request a runoff ballot.

Military and overseas absentee ballots can be received up to Friday, Dec. 9 as long as they are postmarked by Election Day (Dec. 6).

Metro Atlanta early in-person voting

Be smart: While all counties are required to hold early voting Monday, Nov. 28 - Friday, Dec. 2, some can decide to hold more if possible.

Catch up quick: While the Secretary of State had decided that counties could not hold Saturday early voting on Nov. 26, a Fulton County judge found Friday that they could, in fact, do so after Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign sued the state.

Only DeKalb and Fulton in the metro area have opted to add that Saturday. (Counties had to announce it with a week's notice.)

Here are the greater metro counties' schedules:

Cherokee County: Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 from 8:30am-7pm.

Clayton County: Sun. Nov. 27 from 12-5pm. Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 8am-7pm.

Cobb County: Some locations open Sun. Nov. 27 from 12pm-5pm. All are open Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 7am-7pm.

DeKalb County: Wed. Nov. 23 from 7am-7pm (Memorial Drive location only). Sat. Nov. 26 from 7am-7pm (certain locations). Sun. Nov. 27 from 7am-7pm (all locations). Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 7am-7pm.

Douglas County: This is the only metro county to hold early voting this week, Tues.-Wed., Nov. 22-23, as well as the week of Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28 -Dec. 2. Polls will be open those days from 8:30am-6pm.

Fayette County: Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 7am-7pm.

Forsyth County: Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 9am-7pm.

Fulton County: Sat.-Fri., Nov. 26-Dec.2 from 7am-7pm.

Gwinnett County: Sun.-Fri., Nov. 27-Dec. 2 from 7am–7pm.

Henry County: Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28- Dec.2 from 7am-7pm.

Rockdale County: Sun. Nov. 27 from 10am–3pm; Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-30 from 8am–5pm; Dec. 1-2 from 8am-7pm.

Election Day

On December 6, polls will be open from 7am-7pm. You must show up to your assigned polling place to cast a ballot. Check your precinct here.