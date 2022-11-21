Your guide to voting in Georgia's Senate runoffs
It's voting time again, Georgia. But there's just one box to check.
Here's what you need to know:
Who can vote?
Unlike the 2021 runoffs, there is no new voter registration window this year.
Driving the news: Only those registered by Nov. 7 are eligible to vote in the runoff.
Yes, but: Those who registered as 17.5 year olds by the Nov. 7 registration deadline and turn 18 on or before Dec. 6, are eligible to vote, per Georgia law.
Here's how:
Voting by mail
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, November 28.
The bottom line: The ballot must be received by Election Day, Dec. 6 — either by mail or by dropbox.
- Make sure to check your My Voter Page before the Election to ensure it has been accepted.
Military and overseas voters this year received a ranked-choice runoff ballot for a possible runoff at the same time they received their general election ballot. They could have already submitted a ranked-choice ballot that will count for the runoff.
Of note: If they haven't submitted it, they still can. If they did not request a ballot for the general election, they can request a runoff ballot.
- Military and overseas absentee ballots can be received up to Friday, Dec. 9 as long as they are postmarked by Election Day (Dec. 6).
Metro Atlanta early in-person voting
Be smart: While all counties are required to hold early voting Monday, Nov. 28 - Friday, Dec. 2, some can decide to hold more if possible.
Catch up quick: While the Secretary of State had decided that counties could not hold Saturday early voting on Nov. 26, a Fulton County judge found Friday that they could, in fact, do so after Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign sued the state.
- Only DeKalb and Fulton in the metro area have opted to add that Saturday. (Counties had to announce it with a week's notice.)
Here are the greater metro counties' schedules:
Cherokee County: Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 from 8:30am-7pm.
Clayton County: Sun. Nov. 27 from 12-5pm. Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 8am-7pm.
Cobb County: Some locations open Sun. Nov. 27 from 12pm-5pm. All are open Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 7am-7pm.
DeKalb County: Wed. Nov. 23 from 7am-7pm (Memorial Drive location only). Sat. Nov. 26 from 7am-7pm (certain locations). Sun. Nov. 27 from 7am-7pm (all locations). Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 7am-7pm.
Douglas County: This is the only metro county to hold early voting this week, Tues.-Wed., Nov. 22-23, as well as the week of Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28 -Dec. 2. Polls will be open those days from 8:30am-6pm.
Fayette County: Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 7am-7pm.
Forsyth County: Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2 from 9am-7pm.
Fulton County: Sat.-Fri., Nov. 26-Dec.2 from 7am-7pm.
Gwinnett County: Sun.-Fri., Nov. 27-Dec. 2 from 7am–7pm.
Henry County: Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28- Dec.2 from 7am-7pm.
Rockdale County: Sun. Nov. 27 from 10am–3pm; Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-30 from 8am–5pm; Dec. 1-2 from 8am-7pm.
Election Day
On December 6, polls will be open from 7am-7pm. You must show up to your assigned polling place to cast a ballot. Check your precinct here.
- If you arrive at the wrong polling place after 5pm, you will be able to cast a provisional ballot. If you arrive before 5pm, you will have to go to your precinct.
